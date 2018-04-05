A 5.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Hawaii's Big Island on Friday as eruptions at the Kilauea volcano continued. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake struck about 11 miles southwest of Leilani Estates on Friday morning local time. It was initially reported as a magnitude 5.6.

The quake did not generate a tsunami, but was felt across the Big Island from Hilo to Kona and as far away as Oahu. It added to an already busy day for the Big Island, which is grappling with five separate eruptions from two fissures on the volcano, CBS Honolulu affiliate KGMB-TV reports.

The community of Leilani Estates, near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island, appeared to be in the greatest danger. Authorities also ordered an evacuation of Lanipuna Gardens, a smaller, more rural subdivision directly to the east. But scientists said new vents could form, and it was impossible to know where.

Click here to read more from CBS News.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved