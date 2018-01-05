A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was reported on Tuesday morning in Wilson County by the U.S. Geological Survey but people in Karnes County have also reported feeling the quake.

According to the USGS, the 3.4-magnitude quake hit just off Highway 181 near Hobson Oil Field around 11:30 a.m. The earthquake had a depth of 5 km, which is a shallow quake.

"It was weird and scary at the same time. You know, you don't know what happened," Falls City resident Geralyn Labus said.

Labus lives just off of County Road 211 and she said she felt the earthquake after running some errands early Tuesday morning.

"It sounded like a loud boom and I saw the house shake," Labus said.

She's not alone, the tremors were so strong people in neighboring counties felt it. Her neighbor shared pictures with KENS5 showing the aftermath of shattered glass in the neighbor's kitchen.

James Ratcliff, another Falls City resident said this is the second earthquake to strike their area in just a week.

"The one that happened before today, I heard it but I didn't really feel it," Ratcliff said. "This one was a little bit quieter but I felt it. It was strange."

People said there is a fault line between Karnes and Wilson counties. Many believe this could be a factor. For now, the cause is still unknown.

"I don't know how frequent they'll be but it's almost a guarantee," Ratliff said. "You're going to get one, another one at some point. It's just a matter of 'when' not so much 'if.'"

The magnitude of 3.4 means that the earthquake was minor but strong enough for people to feel it, especially indoors. Several people have reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

