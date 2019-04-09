The images of the devastation that Hurricane Dorian left in its wake in the Bahamas is heartbreaking, especially for a Houston man from Grand Bahama who still has nearly 100 family members still there.

From the water to the winds, Dorian has left thousands of people homeless.

Watching it unfold from his Houston TV was Juan Lewis; who came to the United States when he was 17 for college and decided to settle down in Houston with his wife and now two young kids.

Lewis is a Grand Bahama native and says his parents, grandparents, nieces and nephews are among the Bahamians who had no choice but to weather the deadly storm.

“We got a call from my mom,” Lewis said. “She was like, you know baby, you have to pray for us.”

RELATED: Houston singer riding out deadly Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

Dorian struck the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane and pummeled the area for more than 36 hours, leaving at least five people dead and destroying an estimated 13,000 homes.

“Just having to watch helplessly, you know? Watching the television and you see this hurricane that’s just sitting on top of your island,” said Lewis.

RELATED: Hurricane chaser shares remarkable story of riding out Dorian in Bahamas

For days Lewis unsuccessfully tried to reach his family. Last he’d heard his parent’s home was under water and they were trying to find higher ground.

“That’s like one of the scariest feelings ever,” said Lewis. “Just knowing that it’s there, persons are losing lives. The worst possible thoughts were running through your head at that time,” Lewis said.

On Tuesday, two days after Dorian made landfall, Lewis finally got a phone call from his mother.

“Just to hear her voice was it was amazing,” Lewis explained through tears. “Just to hear my mom on the other side of the phone…”

RELATED: How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Houston's past major storms?

His mother said she rescued by a good Samaritan driving a dump truck. Lewis still doesn’t know what happened to his father, who was reportedly separated from the family during the rescue.

There are still many unaccounted for according to the Bahamian Press. Powerlines are down, there’s no water or sanitation.

Rescue organizations and emergency officials are now trying to stop a humanitarian crisis from finishing off what little Dorian left behind.

“This is a sad moment, this is a sad time for my country.”

There are several ways to help the Bahamas recover. Organizations that are helping are linked below.

The American Red Cross: https://bahamasredcross.org/donate/

Global Giving: https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/hurricane-dorian-relief-fund/

World Central Kitchen: https://wck.org/news/hurricane-dorian

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM