HOUSTON — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a man was stabbed to death by a woman in a "domestic disturbance."

The sheriff Tweeted about the incident early Friday morning.

He said the stabbing occurred around 2 a.m. in the 11000 block of Tall Hill Circle.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital where he died.

No other information was made available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

