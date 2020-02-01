TAMPA, Fla. — In a day where heartwarming stories are few and far between, we bring you the story of Leeann, an 11-year-old Yorkshire terrier.

In 2016, she wandered off after her family moved from New York to New Jersey.

Fortunately, Leeann is microchipped.

Her family had her since she was two months old, and each year kept their information updated in hopes she would be found.

Somehow, Leeann wound up in Florida and dropped off as a stray at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Workers at the shelter contacted Leeann's mom the day after Christmas and she got on the next flight and flew down to bring Leeann home.

Leeann recognized her owner and will now live out her senior years with her family up north.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter