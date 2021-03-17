Disneyland, California Adventure scheduled to reopen April 30 with reservations

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland and California Adventure will reopen on April 30, more than one year after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Disney announced Wednesday. Reservations will be required and only state residents will be permitted to visit the parks in line with current state guidelines. The parks will operate at 15% of capacity, and park admission and offerings are not guaranteed, Disney said. Certain hotels, restaurants, attractions and other offerings might be modified or unavailable.



State health officials announced earlier this month that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the red tier of the state's four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Orange County moved into the red tier last week.



Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek announced on March 9 that thousands of furloughed workers were being recalled to be trained on new safety standards.



"I am pleased to say the response has been great thus far, our cast members are excited to get back to work," Chapek said. "And this is also good news for the Anaheim community, which depends on Disneyland for jobs and business generated by visitors."



A Touch of Disney, the new limited-time ticketed experience at California Adventure Park, will go on as planned from March 18 through April 19. That event has sold out, according to Disney.



Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa will reopen on April 29. The Disneyland Hotel and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel remain closed and will reopen at a later date.