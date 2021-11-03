Sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect while serving drug warrant in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a suspect Thursday while trying to serve a warrant, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset.
According to deputies, the deputy was serving a drug warrant to a house on 51 Street.
The suspect allegedly had a gun and refused multiple demands from the deputy to drop it, Trochesset said.
The deputy then shot the suspect.
The suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.
The deputy was not injured.
The case is being turned over to the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County's District Attorney's Office.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
