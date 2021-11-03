x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

News

Sheriff: Deputy shoots suspect while serving drug warrant in Galveston

This is a developing story.
Credit: KHOU

GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a suspect Thursday while trying to serve a warrant, according to Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset. 

According to deputies, the deputy was serving a drug warrant to a house on 51 Street. 

The suspect allegedly had a gun and refused multiple demands from the deputy to drop it, Trochesset said. 

*AIR 11 will be launching to head to the scene around noon. Check the video player above for a live stream*

The deputy then shot the suspect. 

The suspect has been taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition. 

The deputy was not injured.

The case is being turned over to the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County's District Attorney's Office. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM