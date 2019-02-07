UPDATE: A spokesperson for the Kendall County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that one of their deputies was struck and killed during a routine traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's department say around 7:30 a.m., the deputy pulled over a vehicle. During the traffic stop, the deputy was struck and killed by a black pickup truck.

Officials have not released the deputy's identity. The sheriff's office says they will be providing more information on the incident later Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.