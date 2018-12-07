HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One adult and two children are dead after a shooting at a home in northeast Harris County Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate the man shot the boy and girl before turning the gun on himself, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Video from Air 11 showed at least two of the victims behind a shed on the property in the 14000 block of Edgeboro Street.

UPDATE: We can confirm that an adult male and two children (a boy and a girl) are confirmed dead in the 14000 block of Edgeboro. Preliminary evidence indicates the adult male was the shooter. #hounews — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 12, 2018

It's unclear if they are related.

At least a dozen police units and two ambulances were on the scene at 3 p.m. Thursday.

We are investigating a reported shooting in the 14000 block of Edgeboro Street in northeast Harris County. Preliminary reports indicate that children are involved and that an adult male is confirmed deceased. PIO is en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/uaeC2elS88 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 12, 2018

