HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One adult and two children are dead after a shooting at a home in northeast Harris County Thursday afternoon.
Preliminary reports indicate the man shot the boy and girl before turning the gun on himself, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
Video from Air 11 showed at least two of the victims behind a shed on the property in the 14000 block of Edgeboro Street.
It's unclear if they are related.
At least a dozen police units and two ambulances were on the scene at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Details are limited at this time. We're working to learn more about what happened.
We have a crew on the scene now and will update this story as more information becomes available.
