HUMBLE, Texas — Investigators released surveillance video of a man wanted in connection with the killing of a Humble in his garage.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspected killer.

Investigators say on Sept. 30 just after 10:30 a.m., Deodrick Bradley was found shot to death in his garage located in the 3600 block of Arbor Trail, in Humble.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect and victim had a brief conversation, investigators said. Afterwards, the suspect shot and killed the victim and ran away in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and red shoes.

“He was a father, he was a husband he was a business owner, an entrepreneur, a homeowner, he was doing everything right, he didn’t deserve this,” the victim’s wife said at a press conference Monday morning.

She encouraged anyone who has information to come forward.

“Do the right thing, even though you may feel like ‘I don’t want to be involved’ or ‘I don’t want to snitch,’ whatever it is you feel, if you know something, or you recognize this guy, I ask that you speak up, because it could have been your brother, your husband, your son, and you would want somebody to do the right thing,” she said.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

