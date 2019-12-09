HOUSTON — Journalists from around the world are closely watching the action in Houston.

They’re in what’s known as the “spin room.” It's where candidates and others give their take on what takes place on the debate stage.

The "spin room" is part of the larger media filing center where reporters and journalists submit their stories and conduct interviews and live reports.

The large area inside the Texas Southern University recreation center is normally used as a gymnasium.

We caught up with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe to gauge his thoughts on the debate.

"The party has narrowed things down to ten so we need to look at these big ten and wonder what exactly they'll accomplish," O'Keefe said. "This is a chance for lesser known candidates to break through the questions and how they might do that. Do they go after front runners or bring up distinguishing issues?"

Meanwhile, outside the media center, we caught up with a politician not on the debate stage.

Texas 13th Court of Appeals Chief Justice Dori Contreras was in line to get inside the arena. She expected good performances from all 10 candidates and wanted to be a part of such a big deal for TSU. 1,000 tickets were given to students, faculty and staff.

"It’s a great experience to be here and see this first hand, participate in the process," Contreras said. "This is democracy in action, so I’m really happy to be able to be here.”

The 10 candidates participating in the debate got a look inside the venue hours beforehand.

At least one candidate arrived in Houston a day before the debate. KHOU 11 reporter Jason Miles spotted Sen. Elizabeth Warren Wednesday night at the original Ninfa’s on Navigation. We're told it's a favorite place for dinner when she comes to Houston.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM