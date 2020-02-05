Texas unemployment resources during COVID-19

Here's who's hiring and information on free job training and education.

HOUSTON — You keep calling, emailing, texting and asking us to help with the unemployment benefit process. We take your concerns to the Texas Workforce Commission as much as possible.

But if we can’t help you individually, we can at least make you feel that your voice is heard.

That’s what we tried to do, by bringing together Lori, Gary, Jim, Amy, Cliff and Robbie—all who wanted to share their experiences of dealing with unemployment.

Here’s also a look at unemployment around your area. This map from the Texas Workforce Commission breaks down the number of claims by county, zip code as well as state and federal political districts.

Here’s a link to who’s hiring, offering free job training or education by Texas regions.

