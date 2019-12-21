FORT WORTH, Texas — A 7-year-old boy named Blake wrote a heartbreaking letter to Santa. His mother found it in his backpack.

She shared the note with the staff at SafeHaven of Tarrant County, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence.

About a month ago, they moved into one of SafeHaven's shelters.

"Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don't have to be scared.

I'm still (nervous). I don't want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don't have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?

Love, Blake"

Emily Hancock, vice president of development with SafeHaven of Tarrant County, said Blake's letter sheds light on domestic violence.

"It's interesting because these kids see a lot of things, and they can be wise beyond their years," she said.

Through the organization, 73 children in Tarrant County are living in a shelter, escaping from domestic violence this holiday season.

"We really want everyone to live a life free from domestic violence — Blake and everyone else," Hancock said.

SafeHaven of Tarrant County sees an average of 1,400 people per year.

Currently, 119 people — adults and children — are staying in shelters.

After Blake's letter was posted on Facebook, strangers from across the country donated to Blake and other children in need.

