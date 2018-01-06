maxuser

Dew point is defined as the temperature at which the atmosphere will become saturated. The higher the dew point, the more water vapor is already in the atmosphere and the less room there is for the liquid sweat on your arm and face to evaporate into a gas and cool you off.

So when that dew point gets into the mid 70's like today, that means there is a TON of water vapor in the air. The sweat on your body evaporates more slowly and slows your body's ability to cool itself down. When the dew point is 60 there is plenty of room for evaporation, your body cools easily and you feel 'great!' When it's 75... not much room left for evaporation, the body struggles to cool down and you feel 'sweaty and gross.'

