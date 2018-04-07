The official rain total for Houston today will go down as 4.19" as measured at the station of record, Bush Airport. However, other spots in Harris county had much more than that.

Here's what Brays bayou looked like during the height of the storm. It crested several feet below bank full, but I bet the owners of that new construction nearby were a bit nervous.

Another reason to stay away from flood waters. Port o' potties set up for the big Freedom Over Houston festival in Buffalo Bayou park became casualties as the bayou did it's job of moving flood waters out to sea, at the cost of the canceled fest.

