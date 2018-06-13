Drought conditions show a significant expansion over the past week. Severe drought widened it's grip on Jackson county and the Victoria area while slight to moderate drought conditions grew over Wharton, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers and Liberty counties.

maxuser

That's why, although many of our Fathers Day outdoor plans may be rained out this weekend, the deep tropical moisture headed our way from that disturbance in the Gulf may be just what the doctor ordered for farmers, ranchers and gardeners across southeast Texas. Too early to tell exactly who will get what, but the potential for several inches of rain spread out over 3-4 days is high.

