There are a couple of factors in play that will decide whether or not the tropical disturbance is able to strengthen or not. First, as it moves west through Wednesday it will be interacting with the land mass of the Yucatan. This will slow its development as it is warm ocean water that supplies energy to tropical systems, not warm land.

For the next several days, upper level wind shear is forecast to stay quite strong. Strong upper level winds blowing across the storm will knock the tops of developing thunderstorms. This is another factor slowing any potential development.

However, by Friday and Saturday upper level winds are forecast to weaken. This could allow for a burst of intensification as it nears land this weekend. It's a big 'X' factor and one we are monitoring closely.

If we here in Houston/Galveston are going to feel any impacts at all from the system it will be Saturday night, Sunday and Monday and that impact would be heavy rain as deep tropical moisture surges in. Street flooding will be the greatest threats.

Of course, all this could change if the system is able to overcome land and shear and intensify sooner than expected. What to do? Watch us, twice a day every day this week. We'll arm you with information so you don't get caught off guard from whatever comes our way.

