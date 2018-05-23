Hurricane season has not yet begun and the last thing we want to think about is a big storm. 'Invest 90L' is making us pay attention this time.

So what is an 'Invest' anyway? It's short for 'investigational' and it's a term you may see a lot on KHOU11 news and KHOU.com. It's a naming style used by the National Hurricane Center to describe an area they are monitoring for potential future development. Once defined as an 'invest' the array of special computer model guidance used by the NHC can begin.

As of this writing, those computers are keeping the center of whatever forms closer to New Orleans than us. That would place us on the dry side and keep the heavy rain and flooding threat well off to the east of Houston/Galveston.

Take a look. The last time we had a May land falling tropical storm was 'Beryl' in 2012. That one made for a soggy Memorial Day weekend along the Florida, Georgia and Carolina coast.

