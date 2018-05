But here's the thing. Statistically, tropical storms and hurricanes stay inside that forecast cone of uncertainty only 70% of the time. And remember, that 70% applies to the entire cone. Meaning it's just as likely the storms center will pass on the far right of the cone, as the far left. In this example it is just as likely, statistically, that the storms center will hit Brownsville, Tx., as New Orleans, Louisiana.

