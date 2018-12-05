maxuser

Here's why... First, lava has stopped flowing out of the magma chamber. Good news, right? Wrong, because that suggests that the magma level is lowering down into the lava chamber. Second, if it falls below the level of the water table, that could allow water to mix with the molten rock. That could cause the walls of the magma chamber to collapse. This would allow for, Third, massive pressure to build up deep inside the volcano which could lead to an explosive eruption.

Today, scientists from the USGS were on the ground near the volcano. Lava flows have stopped, but clouds of water vapor are billowing out of the many fissures that have opened up around the site. This may be a sign that water is interacting with the magma chamber already.

Here in the KHOU11 Weather department, we are monitoring earthquake activity near the volcano. A sudden increase in tremors or one big earthquake could signal the start of a major eruption.

