This is the type of system that can become a tropical storm. Although hurricane season does not officially start until June, early season or out of season storms can and do develop more often than you might think.

Storms can also form very late in the year. Here's a radar image of Hurricane 'Alice.' In 1954 Hurricane 'Alice' formed in December and lasted into January of 1955. It's the only known storm of hurricane strength to ever span two calendar years!

