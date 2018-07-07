See those angels depicted in the background, behind Ben and his kite and key? They may not have been visible but must have been there to protect Mr. Franklin during his 1752 attempt to prove that lightning was actually electricity. Ben theorized that if lightning struck his kite the key at the end would be electrified enough for a spark to jump from the key to his hand. It did. He was lucky not to take the full force of the bolt. A year later, a Swedish scientist, G.W. Richmann reproduced Ben's experiment, got his strike, and was killed instantly.

