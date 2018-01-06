maxuser

There have been 7 hurricane seasons in which the Texas coast has had multiple hurricane strikes in a single season. Back to back years with a strike in nearly the same spot is harder to find, but in 1941 and 1942 it happened. Back to back hurricanes hit in almost the exact same place near Matagorda.

The 1941 storm was a major cat 3 storm and the stronger of the two. This one caught Houston/Galveston off guard as the forecast called for the system to miss us. It hit hard enough to knock out '12 truckloads of broken glass' from windows shattered in Downtown Houston, and (pictured above) did significant damage to the west end of the Galveston sea wall.

