SAN ANTONIO — Dave Chappelle has announced a surprise San Antonio show Monday night at the Aztec Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. at the Aztec Theatre's box office and online here. Doors will open at 8 p.m.

The comedian performed three pop-up shows in Houston last week.

More recently, Chappelle was criticized for his Netflix specials with Vice reporting "You Can Definitely Skip Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special Sticks & Stones." "The comedian doubles down on misogyny and transphobia in both the special and the hidden bonus scene that follows," Vice reported.

