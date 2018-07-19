HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Darian Ward, the former press secretary of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday.

She was indicted for withholding emails and other information from February 2014 to October 2017.

She has been charged with Failure or Refusal of Officer for Public Information.

Thursday afternoon, Mary Benton, the current press secretary of Mayor Turner, sent the following statement:

“Mayor Turner expects every city of Houston employee to comply with the Texas Public Information Act. Questions about today’s grand jury decision should be directed to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. The mayor is currently on a trade mission in South America, where he is focused on promoting Houston, and growing business and cultural ties in Peru, Chile and Argentina.”

Darian Ward Indictment

© 2018 KHOU