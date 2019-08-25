DALLAS — Update at 5:17 p.m. Sunday with confirmation that Gabriella Stock has been located.

Police have located a missing woman out of Dallas. Officials say Gabriella Stock was safely located around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities issued a missing person alert after Stock went missing around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, near the 5700 block of Harvest Hill Lane.

Authorities did not release any other details.

