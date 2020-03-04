This is a breaking news story and will be continuously updated.

Update: Around 4:45 a.m. Friday, Dallas police confirmed the two missing children that prompted an Amber Alert had been found.

Officers told WFAA that the two girls are OK and that they are working to reunite them with their parents. The girls were found in an abandoned car at an apartment complex east of where the vehicle was originally taken, authorities say.

Original: Dallas police have issued an AMBER Alert for two missing children that were last seen Thursday night in the back of a stolen vehicle in the 3300 block of Fort Worth Avenue.

According to police, the mother exited her 2008 Hyundai Sonata to go inside a store, leaving Arianna and Aaliya Gutierrez in the back seat. During that time, two unknown suspects got inside the vehicle and drove off around 8:41 p.m., officials say.

Arianna is described as being a 3-year-old Latin female with brown hair and brown eyes that is about 3 feet tall and weighs 28 pounds, officials say. She was last seen wearing a purple and gray jacket, black pants, a “Frozen” shirt, “Frozen” sandals that light up and has a purple bow in hair, according to police.

Aaliyah is described as being a 2-year-old Latin female with brown hair and brown eyes that is about 3 feet tall and weighs 25 pounds, police say. She was last seen wearing a tan “Frozen” shirt, black pants, “Frozen” sandals that light up and a blue bow in hair, according to officials.

Police say they are looking for two Hispanic males in connection to the children's abduction. According to police, one person of interest is heavyset with short black hair, a mustache, and some chin hair. He has tattoos on his right forearm and the back of his left hand, officials say. The suspect is wearing a dark t-shirt and blue jeans, according to officials.

According to authorities, the second person of interest has dark hair with a buzz cut. He is said to be wearing a white jacket with diagonal red and blue stripes going from his left shoulder to right arm, a sports jersey with a white t-shirt underneath, dark jeans, and white shoes, officials say.

Dallas Police Department

Both children were last seen in the back seat of a 2008 Hyundai Sonata with the Texas license plate JWM8413.

Police on scene tell WFAA a third child that was in the vehicle has already been found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the police department at 911 or 214-671-4324.