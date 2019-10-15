Dallas Baptist University received a threat against its campus Tuesday and is evacuating, the university's Twitter account said.

"THIS IS NOT A DRILL," the tweet started.

The tweet said DBU was canceling all classes Tuesday.

"The DBU campus is evacuating and on lockdown," read another tweet from the university. "Non-emergency personnel will not be allowed on campus."

It also said those who couldn't evacuate should move to the Burg Center immediately.

This is a breaking story. WFAA will update it as we receive more information.