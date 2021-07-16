Man accused of killing his ex as she held their baby given $8 million bond after outbursts in courtroom

Zacchaeus Gaston had to be removed from court twice after back-to-back incidents during his court appearances.

HOUSTON — Zacchaeus Gaston, the man accused of killing the mother of his child, is being held on an $8 million bond after outbursts during back-to-back court appearances.

On Friday, Gatson had to be forcibly removed from court after getting into a struggle with officers who were assisting him to the stand. Video shows Gatson exchange words with the officers before he was quickly removed from the courtroom.

This was the second day in a row where Gatson had an outburst inside the courtroom.

On Thursday, Gatson appeared in probable cause court and could be heard yelling he was "innocent until proven guilty" while the state was reading his charging document.

The magistrate asked if he could control himself, and Gaston yelled, "Is she gonna be able to control herself?"

Then he kept saying he was "innocent until proven guilty" as he walked out of the courtroom.

Due to the chaos caused during his court appearances, a judge increased his bond to $8 million.

Gaston is accused of killing 24-year-old Layla Steele while she was holding their son, Zeus, on July 1. This happened in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Westpark Drive.

Gaston was out on seven felony bonds and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time he allegedly killed Steele and injured their 1-year-old, police have confirmed. Fortunately, baby Zeus is doing okay after being hospitalized with a bullet wound.

Gaston is charged with murder, assault with bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.