Thieves steal thousands of dollars of equipment from youth football program

The Baytown Broncos football program had stored their team trailer at their practice field behind locked gates.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A youth football program in Baytown is reeling after thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment.

It happened just hours before the team's first game of the season on Saturday.

But that didn't stop thieves from taking the trailer full of helmets, shoulder pads, tackling dummies, and all sorts of other gear.

If you know anything, you're urged to call the police. They're also raising money to replace the stolen gear.