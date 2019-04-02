HOUSTON — A teenager is dead after a shooting in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the 12700 block of Glen Hollow Drive.

Houston Police say three juveniles, including the deceased, attempted to rob a man. It happened in the middle of the street here.

During the robbery attempt, one of the juveniles was shot and the 23-year-old man was assaulted.

Police said a teenage male, about 12 or 13 years old, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The teen later died at the hospital.

The 23-year-old man was later transported to Ben Taub General Hospital in stable condition.



No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

