HOUSTON — A young man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a house party in west Houston.

This happened at about 3:59 a.m. in the 11400 block of Coldspring Drive near the Memorial area.

Houston police said there was an argument during the party and shots were fired.

The young man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on scene. It's unclear if he was involved in the argument.

Police said the suspect was able to get away in an unknown vehicle.

It's unknown what the argument was about and if anyone else was injured.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM