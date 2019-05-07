HOUSTON — A 2-year-old girl was shot in the face following an altercation in the Greenspoint area overnight.

This happened at Benmar Drive and City View Place just north of Beltway 8 in north Houston.

Houston police say there was some sort verbal altercation at the intersection and shots were fired. The little girl was struck in the head as she was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle.

The 2-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Police say she is alive but is in critical condition.

