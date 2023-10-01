Chase with wrong-way driver near Galleria caught on dash cam

Police said the wrong-way driver led police on a chase for roughly 30 minutes before hitting a parked car on Briarhurst just south of Westheimer Road.

HOUSTON — An intense chase between a wrong-way driver and Houston police was caught on dash cam video early Tuesday.

Houston police said they were chasing a driver after realizing he was in a stolen pickup truck at a gas station. They tried to pull him over, but the police said the driver just turned off his headlights and just kept going.

He then led police on a chase for roughly 30 minutes before hitting a parked car on Briarhurst just south of Westheimer Road.

The driver was eventually arrested.

Police said the chase got up to speeds of 90 mph, even driving against traffic at times.

Dash cam video captured the chase going the wrong way on one of the 610 West Loop flyovers near the Galleria. The video shows the truck driving by with headlights off and several HPD officers following with lights and sirens on.

Police said this started at around 1 a.m. when the white Chevrolet Silverado was spotted at a gas station. Officers ran the plates and realized it was stolen.

When they tried to pull the truck over, investigators said the driver took off.

“The pursuit lasted 20 minutes reaching speeds of 90 mph. It ended at the dead end here with a minor accident between the stolen vehicle and a parked vehicle,” HPD Lt. JP Horelica said.

Police said there were three people in the car. Two tried to run early on in the chase and were taken into custody.