Deputies: Drunken wrong-way driver causes head-on crash; woman critically injured

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash, critically injuring a woman in the Klein area early Tuesday morning, deputies said.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to 10201 Spring Cypress at about 12 a.m.
Deputies said it appeared a man in his early 20s was heading southbound in the northbound lanes of the roadway when his silver Kia crashed into a woman traveling in the opposite direction in a small Nissan sedan.
The woman in the Nissan was not wearing her seat belt, deputies believe. She suffered critical injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
Deputies said the driver of the Kia faces possible charges of intoxication assault, but those charges could be upgraded if the woman who was hit passes away.
No names have been released at this time.
