Houston police said one person was transported.

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver struck an unmarked Houston police unit during a multi-vehicle crash in east Houston Friday afternoon, police said.

This happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Wayside near Munn.

Houston police said the crash involved five vehicles, and one person was transported to a local hospital.

VCD officers are working a 5 vehicle accident S/B Wayside at Buffalo Bayou. Wrong way driver struck 4 other vehicles including a plainclothes police officer. No major injuries, investigation underway. 202 pic.twitter.com/ojLAPRFywi — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 10, 2021

