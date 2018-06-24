HOUSTON - The woman accused of driving intoxicated in the wrong direction on Interstate 45 earlier this month is now charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Charges against Nicole Tara Bertoldi were upgraded after the death of Billy Allen, who drove one of the vehicles that was hit in the June 2 crash.

Allen died from his injuries June 16, according to Harris County District Attorney's Office.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of June 2 on I-45 South near the Southwest Freeway split. Three vehicles were involved.

Bertoldi was still unconscious behind the wheel of a 2015 Toyota Carolla when police arrived on scene. Allen, who drove a Kia Optima, was unconscious in his vehicle and did not appear to have a pulse, the district attorney's office said in court documents.

Both Bertoldi and Allen were taken to Ben Taub Hospital. A witness who was driving the third car involved in the crash, a Subaru Forester, told investigators Bertoldi drove north in the southbound lanes and hit the front of the Optima, causing the Subaru to also crash.

An officer who spoke to Bertoldi said she appeared highly intoxicated at the hospital, where she admitted to drinking that night, according to the district attorney's office.

Bertoldi's next court appearance is in July.

© 2018 KHOU