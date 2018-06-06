HOUSTON – Houston police say a woman is in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she was caught on video driving the wrong way on I-45 North.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near West Road.

Police say the woman somehow got on the freeway going northbound in the southbound lanes. Numerous vehicles swerved to avoid hitting her, and police say thankfully she was not going too fast.

Police were able to shut down the freeway to traffic and stop the woman.

She was taken into custody with no crashes reported.

Police tested for DWI at the scene, and she failed, they say.

She was arrested and taken into custody. Charges are expected in the case.

