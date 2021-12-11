Wrong-way crash leaves mangled mess on the North Freeway overnight

Officers tried to get ahead of the wrong-way driver but unfortunately the car crashed head on into another vehicle before they could stop them.

HOUSTON — A wrong-way crash on the I-45 North Freeway sent at least one person to the hospital Friday morning.

That crash happening just before 2 a.m. at the Crosstimbers exit just north of the 610 North Loop. Houston Transtar cameras showed one of the vehicles involved was left mangled.

Houston police said officers noticed the wrong-way driver going north on I-45 in the southbound lanes.

Officers tried to get ahead of the car but unfortunately the driver crashed head on into another car before they could stop them.

Police said at least one person was transported to the hospital. At this time, it is not clear if that was the wrong-way driver or the person who was hit head on.

No word on conditions of those involved in this wrong-way crash right now.

The North Freeway was shut down for some time Friday morning but has since reopened.