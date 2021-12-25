Sheriff: Two dead after wrong-way crash on Crosby Freeway

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after the Harris County sheriff said they were hit by a wrong-way driver on the Crosby Freeway in northeast Harris County.
Investigators said at about 4 a.m., deputies said they received a call about a vehicle driving the wrong way in the 13400 block of the freeway. No less than 10 minutes later, deputies said they received another call about a vehicle crashing into another vehicle in the same area.
When deputies arrived on scene they said they discovered a black Dodger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic and collided with a white Toyota Tacoma.
There were two people inside the Tacoma — a 58-year-old man and a juvenile, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Both were pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the black Dodger, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for a broken ankle.
This crash is under investigation. '
Check back for updates.