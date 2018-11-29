BAYTOWN — Baytown Police say a traffic stop escalated into an officer-involved shooting and police chase.

It happened near the 7200 block of Texas 146.

Investigators tell KHOU 11 News a K9 unit pulled over a woman. She had a man in the car with her.

Right away that woman became uncooperative with police. The officer asked for backup. The man listened to police and got out of the truck and was detained.

But the woman at the wheel refused. She locked the doors and put the truck in reverse, nearly running over the passenger and the two officers.

Fearing for his life, one of the officers opened fire into the truck. She was hit once in the upper torso, but that didn't stop her. She managed to drive away leading police on a chase into Liberty County on FM 1409.

The driver, 24-year-old Elizabeth Adams of Splendora, remains hospitalized from her injuries but she is expected to survive, according to Lt. Steve Dorris. Adams is charged with felony evading in a motor vehicle.

Adams was pulled over Wednesday in a Chevrolet pickup truck for failing to stop at a red light in the 7100 block of Texas 146 around 11:10 a.m., Dorris said Thursday.

She pulled into the parking lot of the Pinehurst Food Mart, where the officer said he called for backup after smelling marijuana coming from the truck.

The second officer asked the man who was riding as a passenger to get out of the vehicle and he complied. But police said Adams refused "and became increasingly agitated and defiant," after being asked to get out of the truck more than 30 times.

The chase spanned 25 miles at speeds in excess of 60 mph, Dorris said. She finally stopped at a home in Dayton.

"The suspect got out of the vehicle and went inside a mobile home to try and hide, but they were able to apprehend her and take her into custody," Dorris said.

Baytown Police say they've found no weapons in the truck. Investigators will be reviewing body cam and dash cam video as this investigation continues.

Officers with @BaytownPolice1 say officer was wearing body cam. Vehicle had dash cam too. They’ll review the video. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/gB6RfS9Vsc — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) November 28, 2018

The names of the officers haven't been released. Dorris says one is an 18-year veteran, the other is a 7-year veteran. Both are on paid administrative leave, which is standard protocol after an officer-involved shooting.

