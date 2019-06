MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — More than a month after a man snatched a purse at The Woodlands Mall, the suspect has been arrested in Beaumont.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Troy Damian Haynes was booked into jail Wednesday for aggravated robbery.

His arrest is in connection to a purse-snatching from May 11. Detectives are still investigating the incident and say additional charges may be sought.

Haynes is being held on a $100,000 bond.

