Woodlands High School seniors found dead struggled with addiction for years, documents say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — An autopsy has revealed that two Woodlands High School seniors had fentanyl in their systems when they died earlier this month.

A 19-year-old has since been charged for providing the drugs to the two students.

Records show Abdulbaaith Adewale is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bond was set at $150,000 on two second-degree felony charges for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury.

The two students have been identified as 17-year-old Grant Blodgett and 18-year-old Irene Sunderland.

“Definitely shocking there for a minute," said one student who knew the two. "I was like, wow it’s just crazy."

Woodlands High School graduate Hayden Cloud was in a 9th-grade history class with Adewale.

“He was a nice kid," Cloud said. “It’s crazy how someone’s life can just change so quickly.”

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded May 5 to a double overdose call at a home on Stanwick Place.

The arrest warrant states Irene Sunderland’s mom found her daughter and her boyfriend, Grant Blodgett, dead inside a bedroom with drugs.

The document says both teens had struggled with addiction for years and that morning, Sunderland’s mom planned to take her daughter to rehab.

The warrant claims evidence on both victims’ cell phones led them to Adewale.

Investigators said the evidence includes texts of him saying someone had already died from the same heroin he delivered.

Investigators believe Adewale knew the drugs he gave them “could and would likely kill them.”

In a statement, Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson said, “This is an example of the recent law passed by the Texas Legislature that allows us to charge those who provide illegal narcotics that cause the death of our citizens.”

That section of the Texas penal code says if someone dies or suffers serious bodily injury from a drug, the punishment for the person who made or delivered it goes up by one degree.

One prosecutor told KHOU 11's Adam Bennett they’d like to see this law updated further to better specify the amount of drugs.

KHOU 11 has reached out to the Montgomery County DA’s office to talk more about this law.

They’re holding off on interviews until Monday after both victims have been laid to rest.