THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A Woodlands Christian Academy teacher was arrested in December after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said on Dec. 13 at about 5:15 p.m., their department received information that a high school student had informed her mother of an inappropriate relationship between her and a teacher identified as 32-year-old Lacey Jo Cunningham.

Detectives later interviewed Cunningham at her apartment.

Cunningham was cooperative during the interview and even agreed to a search and removal of numerous electronic devices for forensic and digital analysis, according to deputies.

During the investigation, detectives were able to gather enough evidence to obtain an arrest warrant for Cunningham on the charge of improper relationship between educator/student, a second-degree felony.

Cunningham turned herself on Dec. 19 and was given a $50,000 bond.

She has since bonded out.

MCSO is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please call 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #19A399382.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM