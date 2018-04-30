HOUSTON (CBS) -- Severed heads have been discovered in the last month near lakes in Texas and Louisiana, and investigators are trying to determine if the gruesome discoveries are linked.

The two victims haven't been identified but were white women with reddish hair. Their heads were found in plastic bags and in similar surroundings at Lake Houston and near Calcasieu Lake. The lakes are about 150 miles apart.

A prison inmate doing cleanup labor found the severed head in Louisiana on March 1. It was in a grassy marsh next to Highway 27 in Cameron Parish.

"It definitely had not been there for years, maybe a few months," Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson told CBS affiliate KLFY-TV last month. "The Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office is going to help us with the investigation."

Volunteer cleanup crews near Lake Houston made the other macabre discovery on March 24 in Huffman.

Last week investigators were trying to track down a man seen in that area a couple of weeks earlier. Witnesses said they saw him pull over at the bridge above where the bag was found. He got out of his pickup and threw a black trash bag off the bridge.

No one has been arrested. The Cameron Parish Sheriff's Office and Houston police acknowledge similarities in the cases and are sharing information.

