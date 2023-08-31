HPD says these guys robbed 2 elderly women outside Houston grocery store

The 79 and 84-year-old sisters were in the parking lot when they were ambushed by two robbers. The older woman was injured when she was yanked to the ground.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Two sisters, ages 79 and 84, were robbed in the parking lot of a southwest Houston grocery store and the guys who did it are still on the run.

Houston police say two young males attacked the victims as they walked toward the store in the 6100 block of W. Fuqua near the Sam Houston Tollway on the morning of June 24. The older sister was injured when the robber grabbed her purse and yanked her to the ground.

"She hit every part of her body, good thing she didn't break anything, but later she had pains everywhere, it took weeks for her pains to stabilize," Josifina Ibarra told us.

To make matters worse, she said the robbers laughed as they ran away.

Both women were shaken up by the robbery and they've stopped carrying purses.

"I'm afraid, every time I see other ladies wearing purses, I think it can happen again," Josifina said.

A getaway driver was waiting in a white Chrysler 300.

The robbery was caught on surveillance video just released by the HPD Robbery Division.

A short time later, the suspects were spotted on surveillance cameras using the victim's credit cards at two different locations.

HPD Robbery investigators said they're believed to be in their teens or early 20s.

If you recognize these guys, please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

We need your help to identify the suspects who targeted two elderly females (79 and 84) in an aggravated robbery as they were walking towards a store at 6100 W. Fuqua and then used the victims credit cards at different locations. Call @CrimeStopHOU w/info. @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/rKQRd3UzgK — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) August 31, 2023

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube