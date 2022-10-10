Victims found dead at Katy-area house believed to be mother and daughter, sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the women were found dead during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.

Gonzalez said the women were found dead inside the house and one of them "appears to have signs of trauma."

No other information was provided in the tweet.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.