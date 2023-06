The victim may have been killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to Baytown police.

BAYTOWN, Texas — Baytown police are investigating after the body of a woman was found near the feeder road of the East Freeway Wednesday.

A caller reported seeing the victim in the outbound lanes of I-10 East between Garth Road and North Main Street around 11:30 a.m.

The victim may have been killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to Baytown police, but the case is still under investigation.