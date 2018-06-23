HOUSTON - Police want answers after a woman was found dead in her home Friday night.

The Houston Police Department said the woman's neighbors called 911 around 10 p.m. after they noticed a strange smell coming from the home in the 12700 block of Leader St.

Police and firefighters made entry inside of the woman's garage and found her body "badly decomposed.'

Police are not exactly sure how she died bur says her body was there for several days. They believe some sort of struggle took place.

According to homicide detectives, the woman's red 2003 Buick LeSabre was missing from the garage. After a quick investigation, police discovered her vehicle may have been used during a dine and dash at the Denny's in the 6700 block of W Sam Houston Tollway back in June.

Police said two male suspects, both wearing red shirts, committed the crime and took off in the Buick.

There are no leads at this time.

The license plate number to the vehicle is BZ2H409.

If you have seen the red Buick or have information on the suspects, police are encouraging you to call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

