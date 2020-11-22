What happened to Angela? Woman whose body was found near drainage ditch may have been killed outside of Chambers County

Angela McGirr's body was found near a drainage ditch in Chambers County last weekend, but investigators believe she may have been killed somewhere else.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities in Chambers County are hoping the public can help them find out what happened to 46-year-old Angela McGirr.

McGirr was found dead near a drainage ditch in the 1500 block of Hankamer Loop Road on Nov. 14 just after 2 p.m. Authorities said McGirr's death is being investigated as a homicide due to suspicious circumstances and her manner of death.

“The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to finding those responsible for this violent crime. I hope that anyone who may know something, will come forward and help bring closure to this case for the family of the victim,” Sheriff Hawthorne said.

Detectives said they think the scene where her body was found was not the original crime scene. They think she was killed at another location and investigators are working to find out where it happened and also who was involved in her death.

Authorities said they think McGirr could have been killed outside of Chambers County.